    Turkish party leader: Azerbaijan 'red line' in relations with Armenia

    Region
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 12:02
    Turkish party leader: Azerbaijan 'red line' in relations with Armenia

    Azerbaijan is Türkiye's 'red line' in relations with Armenia, Mustafa Destici, chairman of Türkiye's Great Unity Party, said at a briefing during his visit to Baku, Report informs.

    "Normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia can only be discussed after Yerevan fully fulfills its commitments to Azerbaijan," the politician emphasized.

    He also noted the importance of the Zangazur Corridor: "The lack of land communication between Nakhchivan and the mainland of Azerbaijan is a rupture in ties within the Turkic world. Therefore, the opening of the corridor is extremely important and holds good prospects for Armenia as well."

    Destici noted that the Zangazur Corridor is also of interest to countries such as the US, China, and Iran.

