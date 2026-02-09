Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Starmer's communications chief resigns amid Epstein scandal

    • 09 February, 2026
    • 17:03
    Starmer's communications chief resigns amid Epstein scandal

    UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's executive director of communications, Tim Allan, has resigned, Report informs via Sky News.

    He said: "I have decided to stand down to allow a new Number 10 team to be built.

    "I wish the PM and his team every success."

    Allan only took up the role in September last year and has served for around five months.

    It follows the resignation of Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney yesterday.

    Allan previously worked for Tony Blair, between 1992 and 1998.

    Britaniya Baş nazirinin kommunikasiyalar rəhbəri Epşteyn işi ilə bağlı istefa verib
    Глава коммуникаций Стармера ушел в отставку на фоне скандала вокруг дела Эпштейна

