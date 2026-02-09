Azerbaijan approves healthcare and medical science cooperation deal with Latvia
Health
- 09 February, 2026
- 17:11
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved an agreement on cooperation in the fields of healthcare and medical science between the health ministries of Azerbaijan and Latvia, Report informs.
The agreement was signed on December 4, 2025, in the city of Riga.
