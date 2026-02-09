Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan approves healthcare and medical science cooperation deal with Latvia

    Health
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 17:11
    Azerbaijan approves healthcare and medical science cooperation deal with Latvia

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved an agreement on cooperation in the fields of healthcare and medical science between the health ministries of Azerbaijan and Latvia, Report informs.

    The agreement was signed on December 4, 2025, in the city of Riga.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Latvia healthcare agreement
    Azərbaycanla Latviya arasında səhiyyə və tibb elmi sahəsində əməkdaşlıq sazişi təsdiqlənib
    Президент утвердил соглашение о сотрудничестве в области здравоохранения с Латвией

    Latest News

    17:54

    Serbia, UN sign new sustainable development agreement

    Other countries
    17:40
    Photo

    Provocation by Armenian figure skaters at Winter Olympic Games prevented

    Individual sports
    17:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    17:29

    Azerbaijan and Slovenia Finance Ministries plan to sign Memorandum of Understanding

    Finance
    17:19

    Laporta steps down as Barcelona president to seek re-election

    Football
    17:17

    US delegation led by Vance arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    17:11

    President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on indexation of labor pensions

    Social security
    17:11

    Azerbaijan approves healthcare and medical science cooperation deal with Latvia

    Health
    17:03

    Starmer's communications chief resigns amid Epstein scandal

    Other countries
    All News Feed