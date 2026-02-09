Azerbaijan and Slovenia Finance Ministries plan to sign Memorandum of Understanding
Finance
- 09 February, 2026
- 17:29
The Ministries of Finance of Azerbaijan and Slovenia plan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation.
According to Report, citing Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Finance, a draft of the document has been sent to the Slovenian side through diplomatic channels for coordination.
Latest News
17:54
Serbia, UN sign new sustainable development agreementOther countries
17:40
Photo
Provocation by Armenian figure skaters at Winter Olympic Games preventedIndividual sports
17:31
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss cooperation within Middle CorridorInfrastructure
17:29
Azerbaijan and Slovenia Finance Ministries plan to sign Memorandum of UnderstandingFinance
17:19
Laporta steps down as Barcelona president to seek re-electionFootball
17:17
US delegation led by Vance arrives in YerevanRegion
17:11
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on indexation of labor pensionsSocial security
17:11
Azerbaijan approves healthcare and medical science cooperation deal with LatviaHealth
17:03