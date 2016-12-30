 Top
    Turkish Parliament Chairman underwent surgery

    According to physicians, operation was successful and his condition is normal

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Ismail Kahraman underwent surgery.

    Report informs citing Anadolu, Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdağ said.

    The surgery in the Güven hospital in Ankara lasted for 5 hours. According to physicians, the operation was successful and his condition is normal.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited I.Kahraman after the surgery. Arriving at the hospital with his spouse Emine Erdoğan, R.T.Erdoğan received information about the condition of the speaker.

    Notably, I.Kahraman was hospitalized yesterday due to health problems.

