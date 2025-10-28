Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Gaza

    Region
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 19:13
    Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss Gaza

    A telephone conversation took place between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

    "[Pakistan's] Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

    The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Gaza, and the next steps & modalities for achieving lasting peace in Palestine.

    FM Hakan Fidan invited the DPM/FM [Mohammad Ishaq Dar] to Türkiye for the forthcoming meeting next week of the eight Foreign Ministers of partner countries who were engaged on the sidelines of UNGA80 in the diplomatic process on Gaza," reads the post.

    Türkiyə və Pakistan XİN başçıları Qəzza ilə bağlı növbəti addımları müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Турции и Пакистана обсудили дальнейшие шаги по Газе

