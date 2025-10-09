Turkish lawmakers detained by Israel to return to Türkiye via Azerbaijan
Region
- 09 October, 2025
- 14:36
Three Turkish lawmakers who were on the "Freedom Flotilla" ships detained by Israel have departed for Azerbaijan, from where they will return to Türkiye, according to Report.
"We continue our efforts to ensure that our other citizens can return to our country tomorrow on a special flight. If this happens, we plan to evacuate third-country nationals on the same flight," Oncul Keçeli, Spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X.
Latest News
16:00
From 2026, Azerbaijani citizens to be able to control use of their personal dataICT
15:52
Karabakh to host Spiritual Values WeekDomestic policy
15:50
Azerbaijan updates law on protection of personal dataICT
15:44
MIA official: Outdated software is among main challenges in cybersecurityICT
15:38
Mbappé wants to play in match against AzerbaijanFootball
15:23
Photo
One-on-one meeting between presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia underway in DushanbeForeign policy
15:19
Court reveals documents regarding Armenia's recruitment of mercenary fightersIncident
15:05
Azerbaijan developing unified information system for public utlitiesICT
14:59