Turkish lawmakers detained by Israel to return to Türkiye via Azerbaijan

Three Turkish lawmakers who were on the "Freedom Flotilla" ships detained by Israel have departed for Azerbaijan, from where they will return to Türkiye, according to Report.

"We continue our efforts to ensure that our other citizens can return to our country tomorrow on a special flight. If this happens, we plan to evacuate third-country nationals on the same flight," Oncul Keçeli, Spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X.