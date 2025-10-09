Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Turkish lawmakers detained by Israel to return to Türkiye via Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 14:36
    Turkish lawmakers detained by Israel to return to Türkiye via Azerbaijan

    Three Turkish lawmakers who were on the "Freedom Flotilla" ships detained by Israel have departed for Azerbaijan, from where they will return to Türkiye, according to Report.

    "We continue our efforts to ensure that our other citizens can return to our country tomorrow on a special flight. If this happens, we plan to evacuate third-country nationals on the same flight," Oncul Keçeli, Spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X.

    Israel Turkiye Turkish lawmakers Freedom Flotilla
    İsrailin saxladığı üç türkiyəli deputat Azərbaycana gətirilir -YENİLƏNİB
    Задержанные Израилем турецкие депутаты вернутся в Турцию через Азербайджан - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    16:00

    From 2026, Azerbaijani citizens to be able to control use of their personal data

    ICT
    15:52

    Karabakh to host Spiritual Values Week

    Domestic policy
    15:50

    Azerbaijan updates law on protection of personal data

    ICT
    15:44

    MIA official: Outdated software is among main challenges in cybersecurity

    ICT
    15:38

    Mbappé wants to play in match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    15:23
    Photo

    One-on-one meeting between presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia underway in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    15:19

    Court reveals documents regarding Armenia's recruitment of mercenary fighters

    Incident
    15:05

    Azerbaijan developing unified information system for public utlities

    ICT
    14:59

    Kostanyan: Yerevan views interaction with Baku positively after Washington summit

    Region
    All News Feed