​Turkish MFA summons the US and Russia Ambassadors

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ The US Ambassador to Turkey John Bass and the Ambassador of Russian Federation to Turkey Andrey Karlov were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country.

Report informs, this information was spread by the Russian media citing a representative of the Turkish diplomatic agency.

Ankara accused Moscow and Washington in military assistance to the Syrian Kurds.

"On Tuesday, Ambassadors of the US and Russian Federation were summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Turkey and warned about the inadmissibility of military aid to the Kurdish Democratic Union", said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.