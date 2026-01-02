Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Ukraine's security council secretary Umerov in Ankara
- 02 January, 2026
- 10:13
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met with Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Anadolu Agency noted, Report informs via AZERTAC.
According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry post on US social media company X, the meeting took place in Türkiye's capital Ankara.
No further details were provided, but the meeting came amid stepped-up efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
As it enjoys good diplomatic ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, Türkiye has been one of the major international players seeking a halt to the conflict, which is nearing the four-year mark.
