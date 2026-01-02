Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Ukraine's security council secretary Umerov in Ankara

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met with Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Anadolu Agency noted, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry post on US social media company X, the meeting took place in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

    No further details were provided, but the meeting came amid stepped-up efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

    As it enjoys good diplomatic ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, Türkiye has been one of the major international players seeking a halt to the conflict, which is nearing the four-year mark.

