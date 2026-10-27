ICESCO presents award to Imarat historical-architectural complex

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The Imarat historical and architectural museum complex in Azerbaijan's Aghdam has been awarded for its inclusion in the Islamic World Heritage List of ICESCO, Report informs.

The award was presented by ICESCO Director-General Salim M. AlMalik at a panel session within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

The session was held on the theme "Culture at the Center: Reliable Paths to a Common Future with SECURE."

The award was received by Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.

In his speech, the head of ICESCO spoke about his first post-war trip to Azerbaijan and the work carried out in Karabakh.

"We visited the liberated territories with a delegation of seven or eight people. It included representatives from France, Colombia, and other countries. We were even warned not to enter remote areas, as the territory was mined. Despite this, we completed our work and prepared a report. It was later presented to President Ilham Aliyev," AlMalik said.

He also highly appreciated the restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation.

"We saw the ruined state these territories were in. The rapid way they are being landscaped year after year deserves high praise," the ICESCO Director-General emphasized.