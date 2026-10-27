European Parliament difficult but crucial partner for Azerbaijan, EPC analyst says

The European Parliament is an extremely difficult partner, but it is important for Azerbaijan to interact with it, as this institution retains significant influence on European Union policy, said Amanda Paul, Senior Policy Analyst at the Brussels-based European Policy Centre (EPC), Report informs.

"I understand the reasons for this approach [Azerbaijan's decision not to cooperate with the European Parliament - ed.]. The European Parliament is an extremely difficult partner," Paul said.

According to her, the European Parliament remains the most problematic EU institution in relations with Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the expert emphasized that disagreements with this structure are characteristic not only of Azerbaijan but also of several other countries, including Türkiye. However, despite this, Türkiye remains very active in its relations with the European Parliament.

Paul noted that the positions of some Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on Azerbaijan largely coincide with Armenian ones, as the Armenian lobby has been actively working in this structure for many years and has achieved certain results.

However, the expert urged Baku to seek new formats of interaction with the European Parliament, including discussing issues of regional security and transport connectivity, taking into account the interests of the entire South Caucasus, as well as Türkiye.

"The role of the European Parliament will not become less significant in the future. It is an influential institution, so it is necessary to be present there to find ways to exert influence," she said.

According to Paul, Azerbaijan should convey to all political groups of the European Parliament the country's importance for the EU amidst growing geopolitical instability and the EU's desire to strengthen economic security, diversify supply chains, and develop cooperation with partners located closer to European borders.

She also noted that there are MEPs who support Azerbaijan, including representatives of Belgium, and this factor should be taken into account when building relations.

The expert noted that EU institutions do not always adhere to a unified position on foreign policy issues, including EU enlargement and security.

In her assessment, the European Commission and the European External Action Service often demonstrate a more pragmatic approach, while the EU Council makes key decisions, and the European Parliament shapes its own political agenda.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's growing geopolitical significance opens up additional opportunities for strengthening relations with the European Union, and it is important for Baku to use them to expand dialogue with all European institutions, she added.