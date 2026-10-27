Kamran Aliyev meets International Anti-Corruption Academy head in Baku

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Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has met with Drago Kos, head of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), on the sidelines of the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states in Baku.

The Prosecutor General's Office told Report that Aliyev briefed Kos on reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, as well as measures to strengthen the fight against corruption and increase transparency in public administration.

The meeting highlighted the importance of cooperation with the academy in strengthening prosecutors' professional training and institutional capacity to combat corruption.

The sides discussed Azerbaijani prosecutors' participation in the academy's academic programmes and training courses, learning from international best practices, and opportunities to expand joint training and research initiatives.

Kos stressed the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office and the academy and expressed interest in continuing their engagement.

The meeting also addressed broader international exchanges of anti-corruption experience and the development of existing cooperation in specific areas.