Turkish FM: US supports terrorists in Syria

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The United States support YPG terrorists and others, although in 2016 they pledged to stop it.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said responding to a question from journalists at the tripartite meeting on Syria.

The diplomat noted that the terrorists must leave the territory of Syria and return the occupied lands to the civilian population.

"Terrorists have occupied many territories in Syria, including Afrin, Manbij and Idlib. They are already among the civilian population. Therefore, we must be very cautious during anti-terrorist operations, to not let civilian population suffer”, - Çavuşoğlu said.