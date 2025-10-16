Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 15:44
    Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan

    Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense has extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - the Day of Restoration of State Independence.

    According to Report, the message was delivered by the ministry's Press and Public Relations Advisor, Zeki Aktürk, during a press briefing.

    "We congratulate our brotherly Azerbaijan on October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence," Aktürk stated.

