    Turkish Cabinet to discuss attacks on oil tankers in Black Sea

    Region
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 09:28
    Türkiye"s cabinet will convene today under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Report said, citing Turkish broadcaster Haber Global.

    The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. Baku time). The agenda includes the "Terror-Free Türkiye" security initiative, the latest developments in Syria, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

    Special attention will be given to the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Black Sea, with officials expected to assess the incidents in the context of Türkiye"s national security and broader regional stability.

    On November 28, the oil tankers KAİROS and VİRAT were targeted in separate attacks in the Black Sea.

