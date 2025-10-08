Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers to convene in Ankara

    Region
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 17:10
    Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers to convene in Ankara

    A trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia will be held in Ankara, according to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, Report informs via local media.

    "The defense ministers of these countries will discuss strategic partnership issues and plans to enhance cooperation in a trilateral format. The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan next year," the ministry said.

    It was also noted that Georgia's Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani will hold bilateral meetings with his Turkish and Azerbaijani counterparts-Yasar Guler and Zakir Hasanov.

    Following the trilateral meeting, the ministers will sign a joint declaration and issue a statement.

    Ankarada Türkiyə, Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan müdafiə nazirlərinin görüşü keçiriləcək
    В Анкаре состоится встреча министров обороны Турции, Азербайджана и Грузии

