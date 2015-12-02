 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey signs deal with Qatar on purchase and sale of LNG

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Qatar last night

    Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's state-owned Turkish Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) signed on Wednesday a deal with Qatar for purchase of liqueified natural gas (LNG), private broadcaster CNN Türk reported.

    The deal comes amid growing tension between Turkey and Russia, a main natural gas supplier, after a Russian warplane was downed by Turkish F-16s near the border with Syria on Nov. 24.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is currently in Qatar on a visit.

    Speaking to reporters in Doha, Erdoğan said Turkey and Qatar have also agreed to mutually lift visa requirements. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi