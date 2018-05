Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ 85 people were arrested as a result of operations conducted in the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey and in the Ministry of Education against Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Notably, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak is son in law of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.