Trump says Kazakhstan has agreed to join Abraham Accords

    Region
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 08:55
    US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Kazakhstan has agreed to formally enter into the series of normalization deals he has brokered between Israel and Muslim-majority nations, Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency.

    "Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

    "Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of strength. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth - Real progress, real results," he added.

    Trump hosted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the leaders of four other Central Asian nations at the White House for dinner later Thursday evening.

    The Abraham Accords are normalization agreements signed between Israel and several Muslim-majority countries during Trump's first term. Prior to Kazakhstan's entry, four nations had joined the peace agreements: Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also Trump's national security advisor, added that via its decision to join the agreements, Kazakhstan has agreed to "a partnership that brings special and unique economic development on all sorts of issues that they can work" with Israel to develop.

    Qazaxıstan "İbrahim sazişi"nə qoşulub
    Казахстан присоединился к Авраамовым соглашениям

