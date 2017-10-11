Trump and May discuss blocking supply of nuclear weapons to Iran

© Reuters

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump has held telephone talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Report informs, press service of the White House said.

"President Donald Trump talked with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May today to discuss ways to block sources through which Iran receives nuclear weapons," White House stated.

It was noted that Trump stressed the importance of working together to hold Iranian regime accountable for the actions committed", in particular, for supporting terrorism.