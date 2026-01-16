Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Georgia up by more than 33% in 2025

    Region
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 14:02
    Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Georgia up by more than 33% in 2025

    In 2025, the tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by more than 33%, exceeding 292,000 people.

    Report informs, citing the Georgian National Tourism Administration, that 7.8 million people visited Georgia in 2025, including transit travelers and foreign tourists, which is 5.9% more than in 2024. The number of foreign tourists during the reporting period increased by 8.4%, reaching 5.52 million people.

    In particular, the number of tourists from Azerbaijan rose significantly. In 2024, Georgia was visited by 219,356 Azerbaijani citizens, while in 2025 this figure increased to 292,149 people. The growth amounted to 33.2%, one of the highest rates among all countries.

    In the fourth quarter of 2025, Georgia was visited by 1.69 million people, which is 7.6% more compared to the same period in 2024. For comparison, 2.96 million people visited the country in the third quarter (+6.6%).

    According to the National Tourism Administration, Azerbaijan ranked fifth among the TOP-5 countries by number of tourist arrivals. Russia took first place with 1.61 million visitors (an increase of 13.4%), followed by Türkiye with 1.26 million visitors (a decrease of 6%), Armenia with 962,100 visitors (an increase of 1.5%), and Israel with 411,100 visitors (an increase of 32.2%).

    tourist flow Azerbaijan Georgia statistics
    Турпоток из Азербайджана в Грузию в 2025 году вырос более чем на 33%

    Latest News

    14:13
    Photo

    Ambassador: Events of January 1990 and 1991 played key role in liberation movements of Azerbaijan and Lithuania

    Foreign policy
    14:08
    Photo

    Baku to host first Leaders' Summit as part of WUF13

    Infrastructure
    14:02

    Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Georgia up by more than 33% in 2025

    Region
    14:00

    US, Ukraine to hold next round of talks in two days

    Other countries
    13:58

    First Trump-class battleship could cost US up to $22B

    Other countries
    13:54

    BP plans 2D high-resolution seismic survey at ADUA contract area

    Energy
    13:36

    Abbas Abbasov: BIG achieved success in protecting rights of indigenous peoples around world

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Private sector, academia, and research community invited to WUF13

    Infrastructure
    13:18

    Qatar fashion show canceled over regional security concerns

    Other countries
    All News Feed