Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Georgia up by more than 33% in 2025

In 2025, the tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by more than 33%, exceeding 292,000 people.

Report informs, citing the Georgian National Tourism Administration, that 7.8 million people visited Georgia in 2025, including transit travelers and foreign tourists, which is 5.9% more than in 2024. The number of foreign tourists during the reporting period increased by 8.4%, reaching 5.52 million people.

In particular, the number of tourists from Azerbaijan rose significantly. In 2024, Georgia was visited by 219,356 Azerbaijani citizens, while in 2025 this figure increased to 292,149 people. The growth amounted to 33.2%, one of the highest rates among all countries.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Georgia was visited by 1.69 million people, which is 7.6% more compared to the same period in 2024. For comparison, 2.96 million people visited the country in the third quarter (+6.6%).

According to the National Tourism Administration, Azerbaijan ranked fifth among the TOP-5 countries by number of tourist arrivals. Russia took first place with 1.61 million visitors (an increase of 13.4%), followed by Türkiye with 1.26 million visitors (a decrease of 6%), Armenia with 962,100 visitors (an increase of 1.5%), and Israel with 411,100 visitors (an increase of 32.2%).