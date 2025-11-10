Tokayev to pay state visit to Russia on November 11-12

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to Russia on November 11-12.

As Report informs with reference to a statement from the Kremlin, the visit will take place at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the talks, current issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as the main topics of the regional and global agenda, will be discussed.

"Important bilateral documents are being prepared for signing during the visit," the statement says.

It is expected that Putin and Tokayev will address the participants of the plenary session of the XXI Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which will be held in the Kazakh city of Uralsk, via videoconference.