Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan's agricultural output needs to double by 2030

    Region
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 13:48
    Tokayev: Kazakhstan's agricultural output needs to double by 2030

    Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared the need to double gross agricultural output by 2030, Report informs referring to Akorda.

    He was speaking at the Second Agricultural Workers Forum.

    "Over the past ten years, gross agricultural output has increased more than 2.5-fold – from 3.3 trillion to 8.3 trillion tenge (from $6.3 billion to $15.8 billion). We must double this figure again by 2030. This is a completely feasible goal for us," Tokayev noted.

    The president emphasized that Kazakhstan possesses enormous resources: the country ranks sixth in the world in terms of pastureland area and eighth in terms of arable land area, but their potential is not being fully utilized.

    According to him, labor productivity in agriculture has grown by 37.3% over the past three years, and investments in fixed capital in the agro-industrial complex have increased by more than 20% since the beginning of the year, reaching 790 billion tenge ($1.5 billion).

    Kazakhstan agriculture Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Токаев: Объем сельхозпродукции Казахстана необходимо удвоить к 2030 году

    Latest News

    14:13

    Azerbaijan boosts import of lemons and limes

    Business
    14:03

    Armenia and Georgia to ratify readmission agreement

    Region
    14:00

    Gaza health officials say 15 Palestinian bodies returned by Israel

    Other countries
    13:59
    Photo

    Keys to homes presented to residents returning to Shushakand

    Domestic policy
    13:52

    Apartments to be put up for sale in Khankandi

    Karabakh
    13:48

    Tokayev: Kazakhstan's agricultural output needs to double by 2030

    Region
    13:46

    Azerbaijan, ADB mull cooperation in enhancing metro networks

    Foreign policy
    13:37

    FM Bochorishvili: Georgia will deepen cooperation with Armenia

    Region
    13:35

    ADB's financial support to Azerbaijan reaches $5.5B since 1999

    Finance
    All News Feed