Tokayev: Kazakhstan's agricultural output needs to double by 2030

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared the need to double gross agricultural output by 2030, Report informs referring to Akorda.

He was speaking at the Second Agricultural Workers Forum.

"Over the past ten years, gross agricultural output has increased more than 2.5-fold – from 3.3 trillion to 8.3 trillion tenge (from $6.3 billion to $15.8 billion). We must double this figure again by 2030. This is a completely feasible goal for us," Tokayev noted.

The president emphasized that Kazakhstan possesses enormous resources: the country ranks sixth in the world in terms of pastureland area and eighth in terms of arable land area, but their potential is not being fully utilized.

According to him, labor productivity in agriculture has grown by 37.3% over the past three years, and investments in fixed capital in the agro-industrial complex have increased by more than 20% since the beginning of the year, reaching 790 billion tenge ($1.5 billion).