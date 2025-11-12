Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Tokayev: Kazakhstan, Russia aim to boost trade to $30 billion

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the strategic goal of Kazakhstan and Russia is to increase bilateral trade turnover to $30 billion, Report informs , citing Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Service.

    Tokayev made the statement following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia.

    In 2024, trade between the two countries amounted to about $28 billion, while in the eight months of this year, it exceeded $17 billion.

    The accumulated volume of Russian direct investment in Kazakhstan's economy has surpassed $27 billion. In 2024, Russia became Kazakhstan's largest investor, raising its capital investments to a record $4 billion. Kazakh investments in Russia have also grown, reaching approximately $9 billion over the past 15 years.

    More than 20,000 enterprises with Russian participation operate in Kazakhstan-nearly half of all foreign-capital companies in the country. Currently, 175 large joint projects are being implemented.

    The two sides agreed to maintain strong business ties and create favorable conditions for entrepreneurship. To this end, a Comprehensive Program of Economic Cooperation until 2030 has been approved.

    Токаев: Объем торговли между Казахстаном и РФ планируется довести до $30 млрд

