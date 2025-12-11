Tokayev: Constructive political dialogue established between Astana, Tehran

Astana and Tehran have established a constructive political dialogue, including at the governmental level, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Astana, Report informs via Akorda.

"Bilateral agreements are being implemented, interparliamentary ties are strengthening. Trade and economic cooperation are growing. Over ten months of this year, we have seen a 40% increase compared to 2024, which is undoubtedly a good result. We need to maintain this momentum and increase mutual trade volumes," he emphasized.

He noted that Iran is a reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East.

"Kazakhstan always supports Iran; there are no problems or unresolved issues between us. I believe our countries have great potential for cooperation," Tokayev said.