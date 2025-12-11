Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Tokayev: Constructive political dialogue established between Astana, Tehran

    Region
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 12:42
    Tokayev: Constructive political dialogue established between Astana, Tehran

    Astana and Tehran have established a constructive political dialogue, including at the governmental level, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Astana, Report informs via Akorda.

    "Bilateral agreements are being implemented, interparliamentary ties are strengthening. Trade and economic cooperation are growing. Over ten months of this year, we have seen a 40% increase compared to 2024, which is undoubtedly a good result. We need to maintain this momentum and increase mutual trade volumes," he emphasized.

    He noted that Iran is a reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East.

    "Kazakhstan always supports Iran; there are no problems or unresolved issues between us. I believe our countries have great potential for cooperation," Tokayev said.

    Kazakhstan Iran Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Tokayev: Astana və Tehran arasında konstruktiv siyasi dialoq qurulub
    Токаев: Между Астаной и Тегераном налажен конструктивный политический диалог

    Latest News

    14:17

    Ukrainian drone halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea

    Energy
    14:13

    Nakhchivan's economy grows by more than 3%

    Economy
    14:00

    Prime Minister Asadov to represent Azerbaijan at Turkmenistan neutrality anniversary

    Foreign policy
    13:54

    IEA lowers its forecast for global oil supply growth in 2025-2026

    Energy
    13:54
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Israel

    Tourism
    13:54

    Population of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grows

    Domestic policy
    13:46

    Zelenskyy's adviser: Ukraine has no plans for territorial concessions in peace talks

    Other countries
    13:46

    Central banks of Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss project portfolio

    Finance
    13:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Turkish Naval Forces hold meeting in Baku

    Military
    All News Feed