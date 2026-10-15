Three people killed in heavy rainfall in Istanbul

Stay up to date with the top news!

Three people have died and four others remain missing following continuous heavy rainfall in Istanbul.

According to TRT Haber, cited by Report, the downpours have caused flooding not only in Istanbul but also in several other Turkish provinces.

Speaking to journalists in Ankara, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said a total of 2,727 people had been evacuated in Istanbul. More than 46,000 personnel, 2,288 vehicles and 14 boats have been deployed for rescue operations.