Three people killed in floods in Dagestan
Region
- 06 April, 2026
- 12:28
Three people have died as a result of floods in Dagestan.
According to Report, which cites Russian media, search efforts are ongoing for one missing woman.
A state of emergency has been declared in Makhachkala, and people have been urgently evacuated from dangerous areas and placed in temporary shelters.
More than 2,000 residential homes, over 1,800 household plots, and 173 road sections remain flooded across Dagestan.
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