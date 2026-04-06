Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Three people killed in floods in Dagestan

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 12:28
    Three people killed in floods in Dagestan

    Three people have died as a result of floods in Dagestan.

    According to Report, which cites Russian media, search efforts are ongoing for one missing woman.

    A state of emergency has been declared in Makhachkala, and people have been urgently evacuated from dangerous areas and placed in temporary shelters.

    More than 2,000 residential homes, over 1,800 household plots, and 173 road sections remain flooded across Dagestan.

    Evacuation from flooded areas Makhachkala Dagestan Heavy rainfall
    Dağıstanda daşqınlar nəticəsində üç nəfər ölüb
    Меликов: Вторая волна наводнения в Дагестане стала страшнее первой- ОБНОВЛЕНО

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