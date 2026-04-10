Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 09:02
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    96.46

    - 0.43

    35.61

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    98.23

    0.86

    40.81

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,787.20

    43.30

    446.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,185.80

    275.88

    122.51

    S&P 500

    6,824.66

    41.85

    - 20.84

    Nasdaq

    22,822.42

    187.43

    - 419.57

    Nikkei

    56,944.76

    1,102.44

    6,605.28

    Dax

    23,806.99

    - 273.64

    - 683.42

    FTSE 100

    10,603.48

    - 5.40

    672.10

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,245.80

    - 18.07

    96.30

    Shanghai Composite

    3,967.31

    - 26.68

    - 1.53

    Bist 100

    13,689.00

    152.16

    2,427.48

    RTS

    1,106.27

    - 6.13

    - 7.86

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1693

    0.0024

    - 0.0052

    USD/GBP

    1.3423

    0.0020

    - 0.0050

    JPY/USD

    159.1800

    0.5100

    2.7300

    RUB/USD

    77.5535

    - 0.7745

    - 1.1965

    TRY/USD

    44.6369

    0.1389

    1.6807

    CNY/USD

    6.8309

    - 0.0028

    - 0.1581
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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