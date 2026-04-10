Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.04.2026)
Finance
- 10 April, 2026
- 09:02
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
96.46
|
- 0.43
|
35.61
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
98.23
|
0.86
|
40.81
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,787.20
|
43.30
|
446.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,185.80
|
275.88
|
122.51
|
S&P 500
|
6,824.66
|
41.85
|
- 20.84
|
Nasdaq
|
22,822.42
|
187.43
|
- 419.57
|
Nikkei
|
56,944.76
|
1,102.44
|
6,605.28
|
Dax
|
23,806.99
|
- 273.64
|
- 683.42
|
FTSE 100
|
10,603.48
|
- 5.40
|
672.10
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,245.80
|
- 18.07
|
96.30
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,967.31
|
- 26.68
|
- 1.53
|
Bist 100
|
13,689.00
|
152.16
|
2,427.48
|
RTS
|
1,106.27
|
- 6.13
|
- 7.86
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1693
|
0.0024
|
- 0.0052
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3423
|
0.0020
|
- 0.0050
|
JPY/USD
|
159.1800
|
0.5100
|
2.7300
|
RUB/USD
|
77.5535
|
- 0.7745
|
- 1.1965
|
TRY/USD
|
44.6369
|
0.1389
|
1.6807
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8309
|
- 0.0028
|
- 0.1581
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