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    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel says he will not step down

    Other countries
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 09:22
    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel says he will not step down

    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel told NBC News' Meet the Press that he would not step down in his first interview with a US network, a portion of which was broadcast Thursday, Report informs.

    In a nearly five-minute clip that is part of a longer interview scheduled to air on Sunday, journalist Kristen Welker asked Díaz-Canel if he would be "willing to step down if it meant saving Cuba. "

    Before answering, Díaz-Canel asked if she had ever posed that question to any other president in the world: "Is that a question from you, or is that coming from the State Department of the US government?"

    Díaz-Canel added: "In Cuba, the people who are in leadership position are not elected by the US government, and they don"t have a mandate from the US government. We have a free sovereign state."

    He said he became president not out of a "personal ambition or corporate ambition or even a party ambition," but because of a mandate by the people.

    Miguel Díaz-Canel Cuba
    Kuba Prezidenti: ABŞ-nin istefamı tələb etmək hüququ yoxdur
    Президент Кубы: США не вправе требовать моего ухода

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