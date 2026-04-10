Fidan, Kallas discuss US-Iran developments in phone call
Region
- 10 April, 2026
- 13:33
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation on April 10 with European Commission Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Report informs.
According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the discussion focused on recent developments surrounding a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
The sides also assessed the potential global implications of these developments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability and diplomatic engagement.
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