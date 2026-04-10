Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Fidan, Kallas discuss US-Iran developments in phone call

    Region
    • 10 April, 2026
    • 13:33
    Fidan, Kallas discuss US-Iran developments in phone call

    Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation on April 10 with European Commission Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, Report informs.

    According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the discussion focused on recent developments surrounding a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

    The sides also assessed the potential global implications of these developments, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability and diplomatic engagement.

    Hakan Fidan Kaja Kallas Escalation in Middle East Iran United States European Union Türkiye
    Hakan Fidan Kaya Kallasla ABŞ ilə İran arasında atəşkəsi müzakirə edib
    Фидан и Каллас обсудили прекращение огня между США и Ираном

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