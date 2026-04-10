The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is interested in financing projects in Nakhchivan, the head of the ADB Resident Mission in Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, said at a media briefing dedicated to the presentation of the April issue of the Asian Development Outlook, Report informs.

The head of the mission noted that Nakhchivan is an important part of Azerbaijan.

"We have not yet been approached regarding the development of railway communication [Nakhchivan's railway will be integrated into the Zangazur corridor], but we are very interested in investing in Nakhchivan. I believe it is important for the economic development of the region. There is great potential there, and I hope we will be able to discuss this within the framework of our country program. There have been no requests regarding the railway yet, nevertheless we express great interest in this project," Durrani-Jamal emphasized.

Azerbaijan Railways plans to reconstruct 10 railway stations in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The length of the railway line in the autonomous republic is 194.1 km. The construction of 814 engineering structures is also planned along the entire route, including 29 bridges, 4 tunnels, and 12 galleries.

The Nakhchivan railway line will be integrated into the Zangezur corridor, which will provide a direct overland connection with the mainland part of Azerbaijan. In addition, the route will become an important segment of the Middle Corridor and the North–South international transport corridor, providing access to the markets of Turkey and Europe.