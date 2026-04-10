The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) must mobilize an additional $1.18 million to implement its 2026 work plan in Azerbaijan, according to Muhammad Nasar Hayat, Representative of the FAO in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

He made the remarks at the meeting of the High‑Level Joint Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Baku.

Hayat noted that the work plan covers areas of climate resilience and green growth: "This joint work plan is co‑chaired by FAO and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan. At present, various UN agencies such as UNECE, UN Women, FAO, UNIDO, IOM, UN‑Habitat, ITU, and UNEP, along with several Azerbaijani ministries and committees, are participating."

According to the FAO representative, millions of dollars are required for the implementation of the 2026 work plan: "For the current work plan period from January to December 2026, the total required resources amount to $6.4 million. Of this, we already have $5.2 million, which is about 83% of the required funds. We still need to mobilize $1.18 million for this period."

He explained that financing is formed through various international funds and donor organizations: "The main sources of funding include the Adaptation Fund, GEF, the Green Climate Fund, the Korea International Cooperation Agency, UN Core Funds, and the European Union. The largest share of the existing $5.2 million comes from these donors."

Hayat emphasized that the funds are distributed across three main outputs: "In particular, of the $4.6 million required to build capacity based on climate resilience and circular economy principles, $3.7 million is already secured. The $195,000 allocated to ensure communities acquire the necessary knowledge for climate action has been fully provided."