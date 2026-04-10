Amra Sabic‑El‑Rayess: AI use essential in schools and universities

Artificial intelligence (AI) should be widely used in schools and universities, according to Amra Sabic‑El‑Rayess, Executive Director of the International Interfaith Research Lab, Report informs.

In her video address on AI at the international scientific‑practical conference in Baku to mark the 10th anniversary of the State Examination Center of Azerbaijan, she stated that this would help raise a generation resilient for the future.

"Using artificial intelligence in the assessment process will, over time, become a necessity. In short, as time demands new approaches from us, we must be prepared. This, of course, is possible through the application of artificial intelligence," Sabic‑El‑Rayess noted.

The director emphasized that the new generation must work harder on themselves, noting that the times require it.