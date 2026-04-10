Ecuador raises tariffs on Colombia to 100% from 50% as tensions escalate

Ecuador's government on Thursday said it was raising tariffs on imports from its larger neighbor Colombia to 100% from a prior level of 50%, citing Colombia's alleged ​failure to implement border security measures, Report informs via Reuters.

"After confirming Colombia's failure to implement concrete and effective border security ‌measures, Ecuador is compelled to take sovereign action," the government said in a statement.

The South American country had late February raised tariffs to 50%, up from a level of 30% it first imposed at the end ​of January. It has justified the measures by saying Colombia is not doing enough to fight drug trafficking ​near the shared border.

Colombia did not immediately announce reciprocal measures but top officials blasted the ⁠latest measures on social media.

"This is simply a monstrosity," Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on X, adding that it ​suggested trade agreements in the Andean region had lost their value, and his foreign minister should move for greater integration ​with Central America, the Caribbean and South America's Mercosur bloc.