    Third world war is being 'fought piecemeal,' Pope Leo warns

    • 27 November, 2025
    • 19:12
    Pope Leo lamented that the world was seeing an unusual number of bloody conflicts during his first trip outside Italy as Catholic leader on Thursday, and he warned that a third world war was being "fought piecemeal" with humanity's future at risk, Report informs via Reuters.

    In his first speech given overseas since his election in May to lead the 1.4 billion-member Church, Leo, the first US pope, said "ambitions and choices that trample on justice and peace" were destabilising the world.

    He told political leaders in Türkiye that the world was experiencing "a heightened level of conflict on the global level, fuelled by prevailing strategies of economic and military power".

    "We must in no way give in to this," he pleaded at an event with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan after they held a private meeting. "The future of humanity is at stake."

