Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.01.2026)
Finance
- 10 January, 2026
- 10:25
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.34
|
1.35
|
2.49
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.12
|
1.36
|
1.70
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,500.90
|
40.20
|
159.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,504.07
|
237.96
|
1,440.78
|
S&P 500
|
6,966.28
|
44.82
|
120.78
|
Nasdaq
|
23,702.88
|
222.86
|
460.89
|
Nikkei
|
51,939.89
|
822.63
|
1,600.41
|
Dax
|
25,261.64
|
134.18
|
771.23
|
FTSE 100
|
10,124.60
|
79.91
|
193.22
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,362.09
|
118.63
|
212.59
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,120.43
|
37.45
|
151.59
|
Bist 100
|
12,200.95
|
112.98
|
939.43
|
RTS
|
1,097.31
|
2.51
|
- 16.82
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1637
|
- 0.0018
|
- 0.0108
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3404
|
- 0.0031
|
- 0.0069
|
JPY/USD
|
157.8900
|
1.0200
|
1.4400
|
RUB/USD
|
78.9606
|
1.4800
|
0.2106
|
TRY/USD
|
43.0761
|
0.0300
|
0.1199
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9783
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.0107
