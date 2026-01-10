Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 10:25
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.34

    1.35

    2.49

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.12

    1.36

    1.70

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,500.90

    40.20

    159.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,504.07

    237.96

    1,440.78

    S&P 500

    6,966.28

    44.82

    120.78

    Nasdaq

    23,702.88

    222.86

    460.89

    Nikkei

    51,939.89

    822.63

    1,600.41

    Dax

    25,261.64

    134.18

    771.23

    FTSE 100

    10,124.60

    79.91

    193.22

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,362.09

    118.63

    212.59

    Shanghai Composite

    4,120.43

    37.45

    151.59

    Bist 100

    12,200.95

    112.98

    939.43

    RTS

    1,097.31

    2.51

    - 16.82

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1637

    - 0.0018

    - 0.0108

    USD/GBP

    1.3404

    - 0.0031

    - 0.0069

    JPY/USD

    157.8900

    1.0200

    1.4400

    RUB/USD

    78.9606

    1.4800

    0.2106

    TRY/USD

    43.0761

    0.0300

    0.1199

    CNY/USD

    6.9783

    - 0.0100

    - 0.0107
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.01.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.01.2026)

