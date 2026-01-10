Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Protests in Iran continue for two weeks – destruction recorded in streets

    Region
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 10:31
    Protests in Iran continue for two weeks – destruction recorded in streets

    Mass protests that began two weeks ago in Iran continued again last night, Report informs, citing the Azad Iran Telegram channel.

    Demonstrators in Tehran and several other cities took to the streets at night, chanting anti-government slogans.

    News indicates that participants protested against the current political leadership, with demonstrations occurring simultaneously in multiple cities.

    Pro-government media outlets released footage allegedly showing destruction in city streets.

    Protesters have been accused of "destroying public property" and "acting against the country under the guise of protests."

    Iran protests
    İranda etirazlar iki həftədir davam edir - küçələrdə dağıntılar törədilib
    В Иране ночью продолжились массовые протесты

    Latest News

    11:37

    AZAL flight attendant: Passenger attacked agent at Prague airport

    Infrastructure
    11:26

    Azerbaijan's spending on ventilation system imports from Türkiye down 1%

    Business
    11:15

    Türkiye detains 77 suspects in FETO operations across 34 provinces

    Region
    11:06

    Australian bushfires destroy homes, leave tens of thousands without power

    Other countries
    10:52

    Haaland awarded best male footballer of 2025 in Norway

    Football
    10:37

    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market rises by over 4%

    Energy
    10:31

    Protests in Iran continue for two weeks – destruction recorded in streets

    Region
    10:25

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:57

    Bus crashes into truck in Türkiye's Kars, 9 injured

    Region
    All News Feed