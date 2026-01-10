Protests in Iran continue for two weeks – destruction recorded in streets

Mass protests that began two weeks ago in Iran continued again last night, Report informs, citing the Azad Iran Telegram channel.

Demonstrators in Tehran and several other cities took to the streets at night, chanting anti-government slogans.

News indicates that participants protested against the current political leadership, with demonstrations occurring simultaneously in multiple cities.

Pro-government media outlets released footage allegedly showing destruction in city streets.

Protesters have been accused of "destroying public property" and "acting against the country under the guise of protests."