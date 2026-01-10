Protests in Iran continue for two weeks – destruction recorded in streets
Region
- 10 January, 2026
- 10:31
Mass protests that began two weeks ago in Iran continued again last night, Report informs, citing the Azad Iran Telegram channel.
Demonstrators in Tehran and several other cities took to the streets at night, chanting anti-government slogans.
News indicates that participants protested against the current political leadership, with demonstrations occurring simultaneously in multiple cities.
Pro-government media outlets released footage allegedly showing destruction in city streets.
Protesters have been accused of "destroying public property" and "acting against the country under the guise of protests."
Latest News
11:37
AZAL flight attendant: Passenger attacked agent at Prague airportInfrastructure
11:26
Azerbaijan's spending on ventilation system imports from Türkiye down 1%Business
11:15
Türkiye detains 77 suspects in FETO operations across 34 provincesRegion
11:06
Australian bushfires destroy homes, leave tens of thousands without powerOther countries
10:52
Haaland awarded best male footballer of 2025 in NorwayFootball
10:37
Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market rises by over 4%Energy
10:31
Protests in Iran continue for two weeks – destruction recorded in streetsRegion
10:25
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.01.2026)Finance
09:57