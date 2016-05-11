Former mayor of Moscow: We are all confused, Russia involved in a game

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The former mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov has assessed the situation in the real sector of the Russian economy as critical and said that the current government is not capable of leading the economy from crisis.

Report informs, he told about it in interview to “Interfax”.

“We are all confused: in fact, the country was involved in a game of money, tied himself to the world prices for oil, which now depends entirely on. The real economy in those conditions, especially with such a rigorous mode of lending, can not exist,” - said Luzhkov.“

In his opinion “the Cabinet is not engaged in the real economy and science,” which in turn “deprives the country of the prospects of establishing new types of equipment, electronics, new types of products”.

Luzhkov believes that not only agricultural production, he has now, but also machine building, electronics, chemistry and other industries is unable to provide a rate of return, which “is able to cover interest rate Bank loan.”

“This is a critical situation, and the Cabinet of Ministers did not seem able to cope with the difficulties encountered in the economy", concluded Luzhkov.

After the resignation of Luzhkov was engaged in agriculture in the Kaliningrad region. His diversified company “Private stud farm “weeder” is engaged in cultivation and processing of buckwheat, as well as a revival of the famous Romanov sheep breed. In addition, in the framework of import substitution the company planned to engage in the production of cheese.