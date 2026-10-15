Russia, Türkiye plan to step up trade, energy cooperation

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Russia and Türkiye plan to intensify trade, economic, and energy cooperation, with special emphasis on implementing key bilateral projects, Report informs citing the Russian Foreign Ministry following a meeting between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Hakan Fidan in Baku on the sidelines of the 7th CICA Summit.

"An exchange of views was held on current tasks to intensify trade, economic, and energy cooperation, with an emphasis on the progress of key bilateral projects," the ministry statement said.

The ministers also confirmed the importance of coordinating actions between Russia and Türkiye in the international arena, including on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.