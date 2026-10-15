Second EU-GCC summit postponed over Middle East security concerns

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The second summit between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), scheduled for October 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and safety concerns, Report informs citing the EU Council.

A new date will be announced later, reads the statement.

The EU highlighted the strategic importance of its partnership with the six GCC member states - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates - and reaffirmed its intention to deepen ties.

The postponement follows a recent escalation in attacks by Yemeni Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia, including strikes on Riyadh Airport.

In 2025, trade turnover between the EU and the GCC reached €165.6 billion, with the EU ranking as the bloc's second-largest trading partner.