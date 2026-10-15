Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Palestine сalls for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 15:07
    Palestine сalls for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions

    The need to strengthen confidence-building measures in Asia is growing amid violations of international law and human rights, as well as humanitarian crises, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

    Report quotes her as saying Palestine highly values CICA's development.

    "Today, it is particularly important to strengthen confidence-building measures in Asia, ensure respect for international law and human rights, and prevent humanitarian disasters. However, these issues are often addressed selectively," the minister said.

    She stressed that Palestine calls for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to achieve peace.

    "The organization's principles must be translated into concrete action. The implementation of resolutions, the restoration of people"s rights and the return of their lands in accordance with international law must be ensured," Shahin said.

    She added that Palestine was ready to cooperate with all CICA member states and countries that support sovereignty and the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

    Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Palestine
    Fələstinin XİN başçısı: Sülhə nail olmaq üçün BMT TŞ-nin qətnamələrinin həyata keçirilməsini tələb edirik
    Палестина призвала обеспечить выполнение резолюций СБ ООН
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    17:03
    ING Group: Azerbaijan"s economy to grow by average of 2.3% in 2026-2028
    Finance
    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    16:30
    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon
    Finance
    All News Feed