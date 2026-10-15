Palestine сalls for implementation of UN Security Council resolutions

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The need to strengthen confidence-building measures in Asia is growing amid violations of international law and human rights, as well as humanitarian crises, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

Report quotes her as saying Palestine highly values CICA's development.

"Today, it is particularly important to strengthen confidence-building measures in Asia, ensure respect for international law and human rights, and prevent humanitarian disasters. However, these issues are often addressed selectively," the minister said.

She stressed that Palestine calls for the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to achieve peace.

"The organization's principles must be translated into concrete action. The implementation of resolutions, the restoration of people"s rights and the return of their lands in accordance with international law must be ensured," Shahin said.

She added that Palestine was ready to cooperate with all CICA member states and countries that support sovereignty and the peaceful settlement of conflicts.