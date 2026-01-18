Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Terrorists who infiltrated from Afghanistan eliminated in Tajikistan

    Region
    • 18 January, 2026
    • 15:06
    Terrorists who infiltrated from Afghanistan eliminated in Tajikistan

    Four armed terrorists who illegally entered Tajikistan from Afghanistan have been eliminated, said the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan, Report informs via the Khovar agency.

    Four armed members of a terrorist organization illegally entered the territory of the Khatlon region of Tajikistan from the Afghan province of Badakhshan on the night of January 18. The terrorists did not obey the border guards' orders to surrender and offered armed resistance.

