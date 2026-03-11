Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tenders for road project linking Azerbaijan, Armenia canceled in Georgia

    Region
    • 11 March, 2026
    The Georgian Roads Department has canceled international tenders announced for the construction of the Rustavi–Tsiteli Bridge and the Algeti–Sadakhlo road, Report informs, citing the department's website.

    According to the department, the tenders, announced in August 2024, covered both construction works and procurement of project supervision services.

    The documents cited low competition in procurement as the main reason for the cancellation.

    The Rustavi–Tsiteli Bridge and the Algeti–Sadakhlo road sections form part of international transport routes connecting Georgia with the borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia – specifically the East–West and North–South corridors.

    The project envisioned the construction of a 61.3‑kilometer, four‑lane concrete expressway equipped with a lighting system. In addition, 26 bridges and 11 interchanges were planned.

    The works were divided into four phases, with construction originally scheduled to begin in 2025 and be completed in stages over 30 months.

    The project was jointly financed by the European Investment Bank and the Georgian government, with the Bank allocating a loan of €250 million for this purpose.

    Georgia Azerbaijan Armenia tenders
    Gürcüstanda Azərbaycan və Ermənistanı birləşdirəcək yol layihəsi üzrə tenderlər ləğv edilib
    Грузия отменила тендеры на строительство дорог к границам с Азербайджаном и Арменией

