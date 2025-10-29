Tbilisi to host concert program on Azerbaijan's Victory Day
- 29 October, 2025
- 18:07
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia will organize a ceremonial concert in Tbilisi to commemorate the 5th anniversary of Victory Day of Azerbaijan on November 8, Report informs.
The event will take place on November 6 at the Shota Rustaveli State Theatre in Tbilisi.
The embassy stated that the purpose of the event is to honor Azerbaijan's historic victory in the Patriotic War, pay tribute to the nation's heroic martyrs and veterans, and strengthen solidarity among members of the Azerbaijani community living in Georgia.
Victory Day is celebrated on November 8 to mark the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and the liberation of the city of Shusha.
