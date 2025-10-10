Tbilisi court arrests 7 people detained over events of October 4

A Georgian court has ordered the arrest of seven people detained in connection with the events of October 4, Report informs.

Tbilisi City Court Judge Arsen Kalatozishvili ordered this measure against seven people detained on charges of attempting to seize a strategically important facility: Mamuka Labuchidze, Konstantin Kokaia, Vladimir Gvelesiani, Nika Gventsadze, Gurieli Kardava, Zura Chavchanidze, and Koba Epitashvili.

Prosecutor Tamar Bezhuashvili insisted that there was a risk of the defendants reoffending, fleeing, and destroying evidence. The defense disagreed with this position.

The lawyers demanded that their clients be released without a preventive measure, or, alternatively, that the court set bail at 5,000-7,000 lari ($2,000-2,500).

However, the judge sided with the prosecution.