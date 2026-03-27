Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Tasnim news: Iran mobilizes over 1M fighters against US ground operation

    Region
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 10:17
    Tasnim news: Iran mobilizes over 1M fighters against US ground operation

    More than one million fighters have been mobilized in Iran to respond in case of a US ground operation, an informed military source said, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

    The mobilization was carried out amid growing speculation about the possibility of US forces launching a ground offensive on Iranian territory.

    "In connection with growing assumptions about the possibility of the US starting a ground operation on Iranian territory, enthusiasm is rising among Iranian fighters to create a historic hell for Americans on Iranian land," the statement reads.

    The source noted that in recent days, there has also been widespread interest among Iranian youth in participating in retaliatory military actions against the US and Israel.

    "The US wants to open the Strait of Hormuz with suicidal and self‑destructive tactics; that is normal. We are ready both to confront their suicide strategy and to ensure the strait remains closed," the military source added.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Ground operation Strait of Hormuz
    KİV: ABŞ-nin quru əməliyyatı ehtimalına qarşı İranda 1 milyondan çox döyüşçü səfərbər edilib
    СМИ: Более 1 млн человек мобилизованы в Иране на случай наземной операции США

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