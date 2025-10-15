Syrian interim leader al-Sharaa arrives in Russia — diplomatic source

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has arrived in Russia, a Syrian diplomatic source confirmed to TASS, Report informs.

"[Ahmed al-Sharaa] has come to Moscow," the source said.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service announced that on October 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet with Syria's interim leader. Al-Sharaa is currently in Russia on his first working visit. The two presidents are expected to discuss the current state and prospects of Russian-Syrian relations in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres, as well as recent developments in the Middle East.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that the talks would address the status of Russian military bases in Syria. On October 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Arab media that Damascus intended to maintain the Russian military presence in the country, although under new circumstances the facilities might be repurposed for different objectives.