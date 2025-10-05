Syrian FM to visit Türkiye next week
Region
05 October, 2025
- 10:08
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani will visit Türkiye.
Report informs that Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke about this in an interview with TRT Haber.
Fidan said he would meet with his counterpart in Türkiye on Wednesday.
He did not disclose what issues would be discussed at the meeting.
