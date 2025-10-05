Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Syrian FM to visit Türkiye next week

    Region
    • 05 October, 2025
    • 10:08
    Syrian FM to visit Türkiye next week

    Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani will visit Türkiye.

    Report informs that Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke about this in an interview with TRT Haber.

    Fidan said he would meet with his counterpart in Türkiye on Wednesday.

    He did not disclose what issues would be discussed at the meeting.

    Asaad al-Shaibani Hakan Fidan
    Suriya xarici işlər naziri gələn həftə Türkiyəyə səfər edəcək
    Министр иностранных дел Сирии Асаад аш-Шибани посетит Турцию

