Syrian army takes control of Dibsi Afnan in Raqqa province
- 17 January, 2026
- 15:11
The Syrian army has taken control of the town of Dibsi Afnan in Raqqa province, Report informs via Haber Global and the Syrian Army Operations Directorate.
Syrian forces are reportedly advancing toward the strategically important city of Tabqa as part of efforts to push the YPG/SDG militant group out of areas west of the Euphrates River.
The Syrian army moved in the morning to enter the village of Humaymah near Aleppo, while the first units advanced from Deir Hafir into territories located west of the Euphrates.
Earlier, the Syrian army announced that during operations carried out around Aleppo, it had taken control of 34 villages and allowed more than 200 YPG/SDG members to safely withdraw with their weapons.
