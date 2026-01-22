Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    State schools closed in Iran's Tabriz amid security measures

    Region
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 12:46
    State schools closed in Iran's Tabriz amid security measures

    State schools located on Vali-Asr Avenue, the main road in Tabriz, the capital of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, have been closed.

    According to Report, military and security forces, particularly the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), are maintaining full control over the situation in the city.

    Sources indicate that armed individuals have been positioned on the roofs of residential and government buildings in Tabriz.

    Protests related to the socio-economic situation began in Iran on December 28, 2025, and continued for more than two weeks. Authorities suppressed these demonstrations using security forces.

    According to the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, the latest unrest has resulted in 3,117 deaths, including 2,427 innocent civilians and members of security forces.

    state schools Tabriz IRGC protests
    Təbrizin əsas prospektində dövlət məktəbləri bağlanıb
    На главном проспекте Тебриза закрыты государственные школы

    Latest News

    14:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Azerbaijan tops Georgia's electricity import sources in 2025

    Energy
    13:46

    Georgia exports $213M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 2025

    Infrastructure
    13:37

    250-kg unexploded bomb found in Germany

    Other countries
    13:26

    Georgia imports over $236M worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2025

    Energy
    13:14

    Merz: NATO to continue to defend Northern Europe from Russian threats

    Other countries
    13:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at II International Black Sea Forum Rize Ayder

    Business
    12:46

    State schools closed in Iran's Tabriz amid security measures

    Region
    12:42

    BTC pipeline transports over 206M barrels of oil via Türkiye in 2025

    Energy
    All News Feed