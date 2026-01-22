State schools closed in Iran's Tabriz amid security measures

State schools located on Vali-Asr Avenue, the main road in Tabriz, the capital of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, have been closed.

According to Report, military and security forces, particularly the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), are maintaining full control over the situation in the city.

Sources indicate that armed individuals have been positioned on the roofs of residential and government buildings in Tabriz.

Protests related to the socio-economic situation began in Iran on December 28, 2025, and continued for more than two weeks. Authorities suppressed these demonstrations using security forces.

According to the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, the latest unrest has resulted in 3,117 deaths, including 2,427 innocent civilians and members of security forces.